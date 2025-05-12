Free health checks and flu vaccinations at BKK Expo 2025 in Bangkok

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the expo will take place from May 15 to 18 at the Benjakitti Forest Park Museum, Khlong Toei district, near the MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.
The BMA stated that visitors will be able to receive free health check-ups simply by presenting their ID card—no additional documentation or payment is required. Free flu vaccinations will also be available at the event.
Those interested in receiving the health check-up and flu vaccine are advised to refrain from food and water for 8 to 10 hours before undergoing a blood test. However, individuals who prefer not to have their blood drawn may still access other health screening services.
A total of 1,000 doses of the influenza vaccine will be administered per day, totalling 4,000 doses over the four-day event. The vaccine is available for individuals aged six years and above.
The free health screening zone will be open daily from 8am to 6pm. Attendees should bring their ID card and will be able to access their health check results through the BMA Doctor mobile application.
In addition to flu vaccinations and general health checks, other medical services available at the BKK Expo 2025 include blood testing, chest X-rays, electrocardiograms, mental health assessments and cervical cancer screenings.