Bangkokians invited to enjoy food, pets, and shows at BKK Expo 2025 starting Thursday

Bangkok residents are invited to attend the BKK Expo 2025, taking place at Benchakitti Park from Thursday May 15 to Sunday May 18, with a wide array of activities ranging from food tasting and pet interactions to cultural performances, free health services, and exhibitions highlighting the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)'s achievements.

Celebrating Three Years of Chadchart's Governorship

The event is being held under the theme “We Work, BKK Works!”, marking the third anniversary of BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s administration on May 7 2025.

Governor Chadchart stated that the expo will showcase the progress of his administration, which has focused on solving city problems through public cooperation under the motto, “All problems can be solved with citizen collaboration.”