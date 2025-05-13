Bangkokians invited to enjoy food, pets, and shows at BKK Expo 2025 starting Thursday

TUESDAY, MAY 13, 2025

BKK Expo 2025 kicks off May 15–18 at Benchakitti Park with food, pets, shows, free health services, nature zones, and career workshops.

Bangkok residents are invited to attend the BKK Expo 2025, taking place at Benchakitti Park from Thursday May 15 to Sunday May 18, with a wide array of activities ranging from food tasting and pet interactions to cultural performances, free health services, and exhibitions highlighting the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)'s achievements.

Celebrating Three Years of Chadchart's Governorship

The event is being held under the theme “We Work, BKK Works!”, marking the third anniversary of BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s administration on May 7 2025.

Governor Chadchart stated that the expo will showcase the progress of his administration, which has focused on solving city problems through public cooperation under the motto, “All problems can be solved with citizen collaboration.”

One key example is the Traffy Fondue app, through which the BMA has resolved 754,004 issues from a total of 929,853 public complaints submitted over the past three years.

Expo Highlights: What to See and Do

The BKK Expo 2025 will feature five main attractions:

Step into the Governor’s Shoes

Experience life as Governor Chadchart at a Simulated City Command Centre. Manage emergencies, monitor CCTV feeds, view risk maps, and explore AI-powered rescue operations.

Explore Bangkok’s Urban Evolution

Engage with an interactive urban planning model showcasing Bangkok across seven historical eras, complete with a VR experience for immersive learning.

Visit the Simulated Butterfly Park

Relax and explore the Biological Garden, where biodiversity and plant life cycles are brought to life through interactive exhibits.

Fun for the Whole Family

Enjoy free health check-ups, career training workshops, a children’s playground, storytelling sessions, a pet café, and free pet vaccinations.

Bangkok’s Best Eats All in One Place

Taste your way through 50 top food stalls from across Bangkok, open from morning until night in the event's popular Food Zone.

Learn About Nature and Biodiversity

On May 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., visitors can explore nature-focused activities, including:

  • Try Being a Tree Doctor – Learn how to detect signs of tree distress and promote healthy growth.
  • Art From Nature – Create artistic pieces using materials found in nature.
  • Nature Transformer – Experience nature by transforming into a creature of the natural world.

3,600-Square-Metre Biodiversity Zone

Four main attractions will be featured in the Biodiversity Zone:

  • Butterfly Zone – A butterfly and insect park showcasing plant life and natural cycles.
  • Biodiversity Walkway – Discover local flora and fauna found in Bangkok’s public parks.
  • Partnership Zone – Displays highlighting green initiatives from public-private partnerships.
  • Nature Activities – Junior Tree Doctors guide children on nature walks and educational activities.

In the evening, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., a biodiversity night walk will be held for 30 registered visitors.

Free Health and Pet Services

Throughout the four-day expo, visitors can access free influenza vaccinations for up to 1,000 people per day, available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Other free medical services include:

  • Lung X-rays
  • Cardiology signal testing
  • Mental health assessments
  • HPV cancer screening

The BMA’s Animal Shelter Centre will also bring dogs and cats for visitors to interact with—and potentially adopt.

Career Training Opportunities

Daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., the BMA will offer free vocational training in nine areas:

  1. Barista & Bartender
  2. Community Chef & Bakery Skills
  3. Dog Grooming
  4. Relaxing Thai Massage
  5. Gel Nail Art
  6. Professional Makeup
  7. Community Air Conditioner Technician
  8. Solar Panel Installation Technician
  9. Online Sales Techniques with Generative AI

Photography and Cultural Performances

The Royal Photographic Society of Thailand will host a photo exhibition and workshop during the expo.

On May 18 at 12 p.m., visitors can enjoy a traditional Khon dance performance by young dancers from the Ekkachon Karnlaorn Institute.
