Thai government discusses strategies with Meta to drive digital economy through AI

The Thai government and Meta have held discussions on advancing Thailand’s digital transformation through AI and innovation, while strengthening online safety and public trust for citizens and businesses.

Kevin Martin, Meta’s Vice President of Global Public Policy, met with senior Thai government leaders led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn to discuss strategies for accelerating Thailand’s transition toward a fully integrated, innovation-driven digital economy.

Phiphat described the meeting as an important opportunity to exchange information and strengthen cooperation in digital technology and cybersecurity. He thanked Meta for its continued support in helping Thailand progress toward a digital society and economy.

This includes cooperation with the Royal Thai Police on preventing online fraud and scams, combining technological expertise and knowledge-sharing, as well as working with the Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce, to produce and distribute an e-book on Meta’s AI-powered digital marketing tools for Thai businesses.

The collaboration aligns with the AI for Business: APAC Economic Impact Study conducted by Deloitte Access Economics and supported by Meta, which found that AI could generate US$211–512 billion in additional value across six Asia-Pacific markets, including Thailand.

The study highlights the potential for inclusive economic growth: a survey of more than 1,100 SMEs showed that three in five businesses already use at least one AI tool, underlining the growing need to build AI readiness to unlock new opportunities.