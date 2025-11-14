Thai government discusses strategies with Meta to drive digital economy through AI

The Thai government and Meta have held discussions on advancing Thailand’s digital transformation through AI and innovation, while strengthening online safety and public trust for citizens and businesses.
Kevin Martin, Meta’s Vice President of Global Public Policy, met with senior Thai government leaders led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn to discuss strategies for accelerating Thailand’s transition toward a fully integrated, innovation-driven digital economy.
Phiphat described the meeting as an important opportunity to exchange information and strengthen cooperation in digital technology and cybersecurity. He thanked Meta for its continued support in helping Thailand progress toward a digital society and economy.
This includes cooperation with the Royal Thai Police on preventing online fraud and scams, combining technological expertise and knowledge-sharing, as well as working with the Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce, to produce and distribute an e-book on Meta’s AI-powered digital marketing tools for Thai businesses.
The collaboration aligns with the AI for Business: APAC Economic Impact Study conducted by Deloitte Access Economics and supported by Meta, which found that AI could generate US$211–512 billion in additional value across six Asia-Pacific markets, including Thailand.
The study highlights the potential for inclusive economic growth: a survey of more than 1,100 SMEs showed that three in five businesses already use at least one AI tool, underlining the growing need to build AI readiness to unlock new opportunities.
Both the Thai government and Meta recognise that broader AI adoption will drive innovation, growth, and opportunity across communities and sectors. The partnership reinforces Thailand’s commitment to building a holistic digital economy where businesses of all sizes can benefit from access to AI technology.
Kevin Martin said Meta was honoured to collaborate with the Thai government to advance its vision for an inclusive and innovation-driven digital economy.
“We share the goal of ensuring that emerging technologies, especially AI, deliver meaningful economic and social value. This includes building digital skills for Thai entrepreneurs, enhancing online safety, and supporting programmes that strengthen public trust,” he said.
He added that Meta looks forward to being part of Thailand’s journey toward becoming a regional leader in digital transformation.
Since the launch of Meta Live Skill earlier this year, more than 13,500 people have participated in e-learning courses via over 1,800 government IT centres nationwide.
Additionally, more than 800 participants joined offline training sessions, providing entrepreneurs with practical skills and knowledge to grow in the digital economy.
This programme is a major collaboration between Meta and eight key government agencies: