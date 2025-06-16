Google Pulls Back from Scale AI Amid Meta Stake & Data Leak Fears

Google's parent company, Alphabet, is reportedly set to significantly reduce its engagement with Scale AI, a pivotal AI model training data services startup.

This decision follows Meta's recent acquisition of a 49% stake in Scale AI, a deal that has seen the startup’s valuation surge to an estimated $29 billion, up from $14 billion prior to the investment.

The deal has sent ripples through the AI industry, notably unsettling Scale AI's existing clients.

Reuters, citing sources close to the matter, revealed that Google had earmarked approximately $200 million to spend with Scale AI in 2025 for human-labelled training data—a critical component for developing its Gemini AI model, a direct rival to ChatGPT.

In 2024, Google had already invested over $150 million with the firm.

Sources indicate that Google has already begun discussions this week with several of Scale AI's competitors.

This move aims to diversify its risk and shift workloads, particularly amidst anxieties that proprietary internal data from AI model developers could be inadvertently accessed by Meta through its significant shareholding and potential influence on Scale AI’s operations.

