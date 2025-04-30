AWS launches Tech Alliance to boost Thailand’s digital workforce

In collaboration with government agencies and industry associations, the programme aims to support Thai educational institutions in modernising their curricula. This will be achieved through the use of industry-validated skills maps in key areas such as software engineering, data analytics and artificial intelligence.
AWS will work closely with the Higher Education Ministry, providing insights into industry-validated skills to support its national initiative to develop comprehensive skills pathways.
This approach will help Thai institutions align academic programmes with current industry needs, ensuring that graduates are equipped for the evolving demands of the technology sector.
These efforts will be further supported by a partnership with Pearson, which will contribute its global expertise in educational content, assessments, qualifications and enterprise learning to institutions participating in the Tech Alliance across the region.
Supachai Pathumnakun, deputy permanent secretary of the Higher Education Ministry, said AWS’s skills maps will complement Thailand’s existing national frameworks, offering a comprehensive view of the digital competencies demanded by industry.
“This partnership focuses on creating meaningful connections between students and employers through hands-on learning experiences, enhancing graduate employability and strengthening Thailand’s position as a hub for digital talent,” he said.
Leading academic institutions such as Bangkok University, Chulalongkorn University, and King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) will work with AWS to integrate cloud computing curricula aligned with industry needs.
“With the launch of Tech Alliance Thailand, I am looking forward to working with AWS and local employers on applied learning activities and job preparatory events,” said Rutchanee Gullayanon, executive vice president for research and innovation at KMITL.
“I believe students are going to be better prepared to enter the workforce through these activities,” she added.
The Tech Alliance will also bring together major Thai enterprises that are committed to developing local tech talent. These include Ascend Money, AXONS, BBTV New Media, Bitkub, eCloudValley, Gosoft Thailand, LINE MAN Wongnai, and Wisesight.
These companies will provide input into the skills maps and hiring requirements, and will engage with students through a range of applied learning activities, including:
Students participating in the Tech Alliance will gain the opportunity to engage in real-world learning experiences based on industry case studies, develop job-relevant technical skills, and connect directly with prospective employers.
This initiative is part of AWS’s broader investment in Thailand’s digital future. Through the newly launched AWS Asia Pacific (Thailand) Region, the company is investing over US$5 billion (167.17 billion baht).
This investment is expected to contribute more than US$10 billion (334.34 billion baht) to Thailand’s GDP and support over 11,000 full-time equivalent jobs annually through businesses that rely on AWS services.
"The launch of AWS Tech Alliance Thailand demonstrates our long-term commitment to developing cloud skills and creating opportunities for Thai citizens," said Vatsun Thirapatarapong, Country Manager, AWS Thailand.
"By bringing together government, academia, and industry, we aim to build a sustainable pipeline of tech talent to support Thailand's growing digital economy."