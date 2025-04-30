AWS launches Tech Alliance to boost Thailand’s digital workforce

In collaboration with government agencies and industry associations, the programme aims to support Thai educational institutions in modernising their curricula. This will be achieved through the use of industry-validated skills maps in key areas such as software engineering, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

AWS will work closely with the Higher Education Ministry, providing insights into industry-validated skills to support its national initiative to develop comprehensive skills pathways.

This approach will help Thai institutions align academic programmes with current industry needs, ensuring that graduates are equipped for the evolving demands of the technology sector.

These efforts will be further supported by a partnership with Pearson, which will contribute its global expertise in educational content, assessments, qualifications and enterprise learning to institutions participating in the Tech Alliance across the region.