Thai SMBs turn to AI to navigate business challenges

90% of SMBs in Thailand with AI report that it has grown their revenue
Salesforce, the global leader in AI CRM, released the new Small & Medium Business Trends report, sharing insights from 3,350 leaders from small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across 26 countries. An additional survey of 100 business leaders was conducted in Thailand from November 8 through November 13, 2024.
The new report highlights how forward-looking Thai SMBs are using AI to drive growth amid the meteoric rise of autonomous AI agents. The research reveals that 70% of Thai SMBs are using or experimenting with AI. Additionally, 84% of Thai SMBs express optimism about their future as they accelerate AI adoption to stay competitive. Amidst growing security risks, these businesses are prioritising trusted partnerships to navigate the evolving landscape.
“Small businesses in Thailand may have smaller teams, but they create an outsized impact for our economy,” said Thitirat Tongtavorn, Country Leader of Salesforce Thailand. “Many SMBs are growing rapidly, achieving revenues comparable to larger competitors despite having fewer resources. With a new wave of autonomous AI agents and solutions like Agentforce, Thai SMBs have greater opportunities to scale efficiently and stay competitive. Our research shows that Thai SMBs embracing AI today are already seeing clear returns, including increased efficiency, personalised customer experiences, and proven revenue growth.”
Key insights from the research include:
• SMBs Embrace AI. Globally, 75% of SMBs say they are either experimenting with or have implemented AI, citing benefits to revenue, productivity, and customer experience.
o 70% of SMBs in Thailand are using or experimenting with AI
o Top 3 SMB use cases for AI in Thailand:
Natural language search tools,
Marketing campaign optimisation, and
Automated recommendations for customers
o 90% of SMBs in Thailand with AI say it increases revenue
o 52% of SMB leaders in Thailand worry their company will be left behind when it comes to AI
o 84% of Thai SMBs are optimistic about their future as they ramp up AI adoption
• SMBs Grapple with Growing Tech Complexity. As technology offerings multiply and capabilities expand, SMB leaders face mounting pressure to effectively manage their tech stack.
o 72% of SMB leaders in Thailand say keeping pace with changing technology is challenging
o 21% of SMB leaders in Thailand say there isn't time to master all the tech their company uses
o 90% of SMBs in Thailand say improving the quality of their data would increase revenue
• Trust Is Paramount in the AI Age. Consumer trust is at its lowest point in years. SMBs are prioritising reliable partnerships as they navigate a world of security risks and rapid technological change.
o 88% of SMBs in Thailand would spend more on tech from trusted vendors
o Top 3 SMB concerns about AI in Thailand:
Security concerns,
Customer distrust of AI, and
Insufficient technical expertise