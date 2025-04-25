Thai SMBs turn to AI to navigate business challenges

Key insights from the research include:

• SMBs Embrace AI. Globally, 75% of SMBs say they are either experimenting with or have implemented AI, citing benefits to revenue, productivity, and customer experience.

o 70% of SMBs in Thailand are using or experimenting with AI

o Top 3 SMB use cases for AI in Thailand:

Natural language search tools,

Marketing campaign optimisation, and

Automated recommendations for customers

o 90% of SMBs in Thailand with AI say it increases revenue

o 52% of SMB leaders in Thailand worry their company will be left behind when it comes to AI

o 84% of Thai SMBs are optimistic about their future as they ramp up AI adoption



• SMBs Grapple with Growing Tech Complexity. As technology offerings multiply and capabilities expand, SMB leaders face mounting pressure to effectively manage their tech stack.

o 72% of SMB leaders in Thailand say keeping pace with changing technology is challenging

o 21% of SMB leaders in Thailand say there isn't time to master all the tech their company uses

o 90% of SMBs in Thailand say improving the quality of their data would increase revenue

• Trust Is Paramount in the AI Age. Consumer trust is at its lowest point in years. SMBs are prioritising reliable partnerships as they navigate a world of security risks and rapid technological change.

o 88% of SMBs in Thailand would spend more on tech from trusted vendors

o Top 3 SMB concerns about AI in Thailand:

Security concerns,

Customer distrust of AI, and

Insufficient technical expertise