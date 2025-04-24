Nestlé moves to split assets from Mahagitsiri family in QCP dispute

Representatives from Nestlé confirmed to The Nation that the lawsuit was filed prior to the Mahagitsiri family’s application for a temporary injunction at the Minburi Civil Court. The injunction followed the parties’ failure to reach a consensus regarding the future of their joint venture related to the production of the Nescafé brand.

Shareholders on both sides have been unable to reach an agreement regarding QCP’s future operations for an extended period. As a result of this prolonged deadlock, the contract was terminated, the representatives explained, confirming that Nestlé had provided the Mahagitsiri family with two years’ advance notice.

Discussions on the possibility of continuing the business partnership included several options, such as Nestlé expressing interest in acquiring shares from the Mahagitsiri family. Looking ahead, the company also intends to explore a new business model that does not rely on contract manufacturing.

“This is not a bankruptcy filing, but rather a petition to dissolve QCP,” a Nestlé representative clarified. “It’s akin to a divorce—when a couple separates, assets must be divided. In this case, the assets include buildings, machinery, and cash, all of which will be split so that both parties can pursue their respective investment strategies.”

Nestlé’s termination of the joint venture’s licensing agreement was carried out in accordance with the contract and was legally upheld by an international arbitration tribunal.