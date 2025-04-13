Court ruling lets Nestlé resume Nescafé sales in Thailand

This deadlock led Chalermchai Mahagitsiri, a shareholder in QCP, to file for a temporary injunction at the Min Buri Civil Court. On April 3, 2025, the court granted the injunction, prohibiting Nestlé from producing, outsourcing, selling, or importing instant coffee products under the Nescafé trademark within Thailand.

In response, Nestlé filed an emergency motion with the same court on April 11, 2025, seeking to revoke the injunction. The company argued that the court order had wide-ranging impacts on farmers, suppliers, and related manufacturing sectors such as can and packaging producers. The plaintiff’s legal team objected, prompting the court to schedule an emergency hearing for April 17, 2025, at 9am to determine whether the injunction should be lifted.

In a new development on April 12, 2025, Nestlé Thailand, through Khruawan Warunpaijit, Executive Director of Nestlé Professional, issued a letter to business partners. The letter shared an important update: the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court had ruled in favour of Nestlé, recognizing it as the sole owner of the Nescafé trademarks in Thailand.