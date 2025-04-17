Nestlé Faces Fierce Challenge from Mahagitsiri Family in Nescafé Dispute

Legal Proceedings

To protect their interests, Chalermchai Mahagitsiri and his family initiated legal action in the Minburi Civil Court, securing an injunction that, as of April 3, 2025, prohibited Nestlé from producing, selling, or importing Nescafé products in Thailand. This move was intended to safeguard the Thai coffee industry from foreign competition.

Nestlé's Response to the Injunction

The Mahagitsiri family accuses Nestlé of disregarding the Thai court's ruling by pursuing legal action in the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court.

They allege that Nestlé misrepresented this court's ruling on April 11, 2025, falsely claiming it permitted them to resume normal Nescafé operations.

Nestlé's Future Strategy

The Mahagitsiri family believes that Nestlé's legal manoeuvres are aimed at "maximising its profits in Thailand" by importing foreign coffee and ensuring that 100% of the profits benefit Nestlé.

Comparison to Previous Disputes

Nestlé has argued that this case differs from previous contract terminations in Thailand, asserting its sole ownership of the Nescafé brand and portraying QCP as merely a manufacturer.

However, the Mahagitsiri family contends that QCP’s funds were instrumental in developing the production infrastructure, thus giving the company a legitimate stake in the business.

Nestlé's Factory Plans

While Nestlé has stated its intention to continue producing Nescafé in Thailand, it has not provided details about any new factory developments.

The Mahagitsiri family interprets this as a strategic ploy by Nestlé to consolidate its control over all profits.

Temporary Sales Suspension

Nestlé attributed the temporary suspension of Nescafé sales to the Minburi Civil Court’s injunction.

The Mahagitsiri family retorts that Nestlé has shown a disregard for the impact of the court ruling on small businesses, Thai farmers, suppliers, and the wider coffee industry.

Allegations of Industry Destruction

The most serious allegation levelled by the Mahagitsiri family is that Nestlé is deliberately attempting to destroy the Thai coffee industry, which the family has cultivated for over 50 years.

They claim that despite holding a 50% stake in QCP, Nestlé’s ultimate goal is to eliminate QCP and replace Thai production with imported coffee, thereby securing 100% of the profits for itself.

The family denounces these actions as "unethical, exploitative, and unjust."

The Future of QCP

Nestlé terminated its contract with QCP on December 31, 2024, citing the International Arbitration Court’s ruling. This has resulted in QCP’s inability to produce Nescafé.

The Mahagitsiri family argues that this ruling was misrepresented and that Nestlé is attempting to force QCP into bankruptcy, despite the company possessing substantial assets (over 10 billion baht) and significant cash reserves (over 5 billion baht).

They propose that QCP should be allowed to continue producing coffee, either under the Nescafé brand or its own label, to offer consumers more affordable options.

This escalating dispute highlights the complex dynamics of international business partnerships and the fierce competition within the global coffee market.

The legal battle between Nestlé and the Mahagitsiri family will undoubtedly have significant implications for the future of Nescafé production and distribution in Thailand.



