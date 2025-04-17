Nestlé requests Appeals Court ruling on Minburi Civil Court’s jurisdiction in Nescafé dispute

The court agreed there was sufficient cause to allow the plaintiffs’ counterarguments and ruled that no further proceedings would take place until the jurisdictional issue is resolved. Once the plaintiffs submit their objection, the court will compile all relevant materials and forward them to the President of the Specialized Appeals Court for a decision.

The court has scheduled June 20, 2025, at 9:00 AM for either the ruling from the Appeals Court President or a hearing on Nestlé’s request to revoke the temporary injunction.

The historic legal battle over Nescafé rights in Thailand involves global food giant Nestlé, owner of the Nescafé brand, and the Mahagitsiri family, long-time business partners and co-founders of Quality Coffee Products Co., Ltd. (QCP), a joint venture established in 1990 to produce Nescafé in Thailand.

In 2021, Nestlé announced the termination of its licensing agreement with QCP, with the contract officially ending on December 31, 2024. Following the termination, shareholders from both sides failed to reach a consensus on QCP’s future operations.

This deadlock led Chalermchai Mahagitsiri, a shareholder in QCP, to file for a temporary injunction at the Minburi Civil Court. On April 3, the court granted the injunction, prohibiting Nestlé from producing, outsourcing, selling, or importing instant coffee products under the Nescafé trademark within Thailand.

On April 12, Nestlé Thailand issued a letter to business partners, stating that the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court had ruled in favour of Nestlé, recognizing it as the sole owner of the Nescafé trademarks in Thailand.