Unpacking the Nescafé Hot Knot – Seven Key Takeaways from Nestlé's Stance

The recent legal wrangling between global food giant Nestlé and the Thai Mahagitsiri family over the production and distribution of the iconic Nescafé brand has raised eyebrows in the business world.

In a Q&A released on Wednesday, Nestlé tackled key questions surrounding the dispute, which included a disruptive court injunction and a subsequent ruling in its favour.

This special report distils the seven crucial points raised by the company:

The Genesis of the Conflict: Nestlé clarified that the dispute arose from the non-renewal of a joint venture agreement with Quality Coffee Products Co., Ltd. (QCP), a company co-owned with the Mahagitsiri family.

While the family held a 50% stake in QCP, Nestlé managed all aspects of Nescafé production, distribution, sales, and marketing, with the core recipes and technology belonging solely to Nestlé.

An international arbitration court validated Nestlé's decision not to renew the contract, yet the Mahagitsiri family sought a local court injunction.

Legal Strategy Moving Forward: Nestlé firmly stated its commitment to protecting business operators, consumers, and the coffee farmers it works with from any adverse effects stemming from the actions of the QCP shareholder.

This suggests a robust legal strategy aimed at ensuring minimal disruption and safeguarding its stakeholders.

