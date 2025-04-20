Thai AirAsia X plans capital increase to exit rehabilitation

The airline entered a court-approved rehabilitation process on August 31, 2023, which has now been ongoing for one year and seven months.

Tassapon Bijleveld, executive chairman of Asia Aviation and CEO of Thai AirAsia X, confirmed that the airline has already repaid 60–70% of its 4.27 billion baht debt without default.

To complete the rehabilitation process by the end of this year, the airline plans to raise its registered capital by 1 billion baht. However, Tassapon noted that the company would monitor the situation during the first and second quarters before proceeding with the capital increase.

He expressed confidence in attracting new investors, pointing out that the company had previously offered shares worth a total of 5 billion baht to new partners following the Covid-19 pandemic.