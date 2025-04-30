Nation Group revamps strategy and structure to embrace the AI era

Nation Group has announced a major strategic and organizational restructuring to align with the future of media. In a unanimous vote, shareholders approved a comprehensive reorganization plan, marking a crucial step toward long-term growth and enhanced management flexibility, as the company positions itself at the forefront of the new era in mass communications.
Shine Bunnag, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Nation Group, stated:
"This strategic shift is more than just a restructuring—it is about charting a new future for the organization. We must strengthen our core from within to deliver high-quality news content externally and build trust with partners, clients, and consumers. Nation Group will continue to lead as a media organization in the new era, grounded in solid foundations and committed to our role alongside Thai society for over 55 years.
On the business front, Nation Group continues to diversify its revenue streams by expanding into the entertainment sector. This includes film production and international music festivals in partnership with Live Nation Electronic Asia and Live Nation Tero, as well as introducing new experiential activities to broaden its audience and connect with younger generations, ensuring sustainable future growth.”
A key driver of this strategic transformation is the integration of Generative AI across operations. Nation Group is adopting AI to reduce production costs, eliminate repetitive workflows, and boost efficiency in all departments. AI is also enhancing the diversity and speed of content delivery, all while maintaining the company's standard of quality.
The company is also investing in its people, focusing on upskilling and reskilling employees to effectively collaborate with new technologies. An internal AI committee has been established to oversee digital transformation and ensure the organization is ready to operate fully in the digital era.
“Of course, cost control is a major priority in this restructuring,” Shine said. “We are committed to implementing these changes with great care, ensuring all employees are treated fairly and supported throughout this transition. We aim for a creative, fair, and future-oriented transformation, with both emotional and career support provided to staff.”
Nation Group continues to uphold its commitment as a trusted media institution, founded on journalistic ethics and social responsibility. For the past 55 years, the organization has consistently acted as a reliable voice and advocate for the public. Moving forward, Nation Group will build upon this legacy using innovation and a renewed vision to keep pace with a rapidly evolving global landscape.
“Our foundation is built on society’s trust in our journalistic mission. Now, we will build on that legacy with technology, ensuring that we remain a socially responsible media organization that drives positive change in Thailand,” said Nation Group's CEO.