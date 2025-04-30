Nation Group revamps strategy and structure to embrace the AI era

Nation Group has announced a major strategic and organizational restructuring to align with the future of media. In a unanimous vote, shareholders approved a comprehensive reorganization plan, marking a crucial step toward long-term growth and enhanced management flexibility, as the company positions itself at the forefront of the new era in mass communications.

Shine Bunnag, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Nation Group, stated:

"This strategic shift is more than just a restructuring—it is about charting a new future for the organization. We must strengthen our core from within to deliver high-quality news content externally and build trust with partners, clients, and consumers. Nation Group will continue to lead as a media organization in the new era, grounded in solid foundations and committed to our role alongside Thai society for over 55 years.

On the business front, Nation Group continues to diversify its revenue streams by expanding into the entertainment sector. This includes film production and international music festivals in partnership with Live Nation Electronic Asia and Live Nation Tero, as well as introducing new experiential activities to broaden its audience and connect with younger generations, ensuring sustainable future growth.”