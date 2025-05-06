Kaspersky reports surge in on-device cyberthreats against SEA businesses

In 2024 alone, Kaspersky detected and prevented nearly 50 million on-device malware attacks targeting businesses in Southeast Asia (SEA). This staggering figure underscores the urgent need for organisations to strengthen their defences against attacks originating from USB drives and removable media.

On-device threats spread by offline methods involve the use of physical devices, such as USB drives, external hard drives, or other removable media, to deliver malicious software to a target system. Unlike traditional cyberattacks that rely on internet connectivity, these attacks exploit the trust users place in physical devices.

Towards the end of 2024, our experts uncovered a concerning case where a secure USB drive, developed by a government entity in Southeast Asia for securely storing and transferring files in sensitive environments, was compromised. Malicious code had been injected into its access management software, enabling it to steal confidential files from the drive's secure partition. Additionally, the code acted as a USB worm, spreading the infection to other drives of the same type, highlighting the sophisticated nature of this threat,” explains Yeo Siang Tiong, General Manager for Southeast Asia at Kaspersky.