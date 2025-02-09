More than 28K web threats per day in Thailand

Kaspersky logged 10,267,403 different web threats targeted users in Thailand, marking an average of 28,130 threats per day. It is 20.55% fewer than the previous year where Kaspersky detected 12,923,280 attempts against Thai users.
Overall, 24.40% of Thai users were targeted by web threats in 2024.
Thailand has seen some particular statistics during the last three years. The figures have been on the decline since 2022, where 17,295,702 web threats against Thai users were recorded by Kaspersky Security Network.
Web threats - or online threats - are the attacks via web browsers which are the primary method for spreading malicious programs. Social engineering and exploiting vulnerabilities in browsers and plugins (drive-by download) are the most common ways used by cybercriminals to penetrate systems.
According to NCSA, Thailand has experienced severe online fraud spread in the past three years. The fraud pattern has not changed much, but the damage value has continuously increased. During 2022 - 2024, Thai people have lost money from online fraud up to 79,569,412,608 baht, or an average of 77 million baht per day.
Among 773,118 complaints filed through the Online Complaint Center, common scams refer to economic landscape that people want to earn extra income. The most common scam is the sale of products at unbelievably low prices. Another is the online work scams such as watching video clips and packing soap asking for fee from victims and claiming that they will get high price in return.
Though, the decline in detection numbers in Thailand correlates to the fact that the volume of several types of threats decreased globally in the past couple years among other factors.
“The numbers of cyberthreats are fluctuating, not uniformly declining. Perceived decreases can stem from several factors, including improved detection and prevention technologies masking the actual threat volume, a shift in attacker tactics towards more sophisticated attacks, a focus on specific high-value targets and reducing the overall number of less impactful incidents reported publicly, as well as an increased investment in cybersecurity awareness training, leading to fewer successful phishing campaigns. These explanations suggest a complex picture, rather than a simple overall reduction in malicious cyber activity,” says Yeo Siang Tiong, General Manager for Southeast Asia at Kaspersky.
“Cybercriminals target everyone, regardless of age or gender. Moreover, they prioritize ‘quality over quantity’. We have predicted and observed the transition from massive attacks to fewer but more targeted and sophisticated infiltrations, resulting in a number of high-profile incidents in many Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand. We urge everyone to keep their guards up. Our experts offer best protection for Thais against these threats and save users from losses, ensuring that their daily online experience is completely safe,” adds Yeo.
To avoid encountering cyberthreats, please follow these five easy steps that significantly improve your online safety:
• Automate your passwords
Make all your passwords for both websites and apps long enough (at least 12 characters) and unique (that is, never use them more than once). No one can think up and memorize so many passwords, so use a password manager to create, store and enter them. You’ll only need to come up with and memorize just one (long!) main password for it; everything else — from generating to entering passwords — will be done automatically.
• Enable double checking
Double checking, or two-factor authentication, protects you from password-stealing hackers who break into your accounts using leaked credentials. Besides the password, they’ll need to enter a one-time code sent to you via a text or an authenticator app. Although banks enable two-factor authentication (2FA) automatically, in many other online services it remains optional. Wherever your data is even a tiny bit confidential (social networks, messengers, government services, email), we recommend enabling 2FA in the settings, if available.
• Double-check links and attachments
Never follow links or open files sent via messenger or email if you don’t recognize the sender or aren’t expecting any messages. If a friend, colleague or acquaintance writes you a message, but it looks even a little strange, call them, or reply via another communication channel to make sure it really is them and not a scammer.
• Enable automatic updates
This is to prevent cybercriminals from infecting you by exploiting bugs in your operating system, browser, office applications or other software. They can all update themselves — you just need to not postpone this action when prompted to restart the program or computer.
• Think twice before sharing online
Photos sent to a stranger or scanned documents posted on social media can come back to bite you. You or family members might become victims of extortion, or scammers might use such information to create a convincing cover story to extract money from you or your friends. What gets posted online can be very difficult, if not impossible, to remove.
About Kaspersky Security Network (KSN)
Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) is a complex distributed infrastructure that integrates cloud-based technologies into personal and corporate KL products. KSN automatically analyzes cybersecurity-related data streams from millions of voluntary participants around the world, providing the fastest detection of advanced and previously unknown malware. The key to KSN success is a powerful combination of expert analysis, Big Data and Machine Learning. This system is one of the most important components of Kaspersky's multi-layered approach to security.