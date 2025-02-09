More than 28K web threats per day in Thailand

“Cybercriminals target everyone, regardless of age or gender. Moreover, they prioritize ‘quality over quantity’. We have predicted and observed the transition from massive attacks to fewer but more targeted and sophisticated infiltrations, resulting in a number of high-profile incidents in many Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand. We urge everyone to keep their guards up. Our experts offer best protection for Thais against these threats and save users from losses, ensuring that their daily online experience is completely safe,” adds Yeo.

To avoid encountering cyberthreats, please follow these five easy steps that significantly improve your online safety:

• Automate your passwords

Make all your passwords for both websites and apps long enough (at least 12 characters) and unique (that is, never use them more than once). No one can think up and memorize so many passwords, so use a password manager to create, store and enter them. You’ll only need to come up with and memorize just one (long!) main password for it; everything else — from generating to entering passwords — will be done automatically.

• Enable double checking

Double checking, or two-factor authentication, protects you from password-stealing hackers who break into your accounts using leaked credentials. Besides the password, they’ll need to enter a one-time code sent to you via a text or an authenticator app. Although banks enable two-factor authentication (2FA) automatically, in many other online services it remains optional. Wherever your data is even a tiny bit confidential (social networks, messengers, government services, email), we recommend enabling 2FA in the settings, if available.

• Double-check links and attachments

Never follow links or open files sent via messenger or email if you don’t recognize the sender or aren’t expecting any messages. If a friend, colleague or acquaintance writes you a message, but it looks even a little strange, call them, or reply via another communication channel to make sure it really is them and not a scammer.

• Enable automatic updates

This is to prevent cybercriminals from infecting you by exploiting bugs in your operating system, browser, office applications or other software. They can all update themselves — you just need to not postpone this action when prompted to restart the program or computer.

• Think twice before sharing online

Photos sent to a stranger or scanned documents posted on social media can come back to bite you. You or family members might become victims of extortion, or scammers might use such information to create a convincing cover story to extract money from you or your friends. What gets posted online can be very difficult, if not impossible, to remove.

These tips are much easier to follow with an app that automates each aspect of security. Kaspersky Premium includes a password and one-time 2FA code manager, anti-phishing and anti-malware protection, update management and leak monitoring — all this and much more is available for both computers and smartphones.

About Kaspersky Security Network (KSN)

Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) is a complex distributed infrastructure that integrates cloud-based technologies into personal and corporate KL products. KSN automatically analyzes cybersecurity-related data streams from millions of voluntary participants around the world, providing the fastest detection of advanced and previously unknown malware. The key to KSN success is a powerful combination of expert analysis, Big Data and Machine Learning. This system is one of the most important components of Kaspersky's multi-layered approach to security.