Thai businesses most targeted in ASEAN for financial phishing

Thai businesses are facing a surge in financial phishing attacks, and cybercriminals are exploiting the region's burgeoning digital economy, according to a report by global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.

The company revealed that Thai enterprises were the most targeted in Southeast Asia, experiencing over 240,000 attempted attacks in the past year.

Kaspersky's data shows that its business security solutions blocked a staggering 534,759 attempts to open financial phishing links across Southeast Asia in 2024.

These attacks targeted businesses of all sizes, with criminals using deceptive links distributed via email, fake websites, messaging apps, and social media platforms.

"Financial phishing" specifically targets banks, payment systems, and online retailers, employing fake websites designed to mimic legitimate platforms and trick users into divulging sensitive financial information.

Yeo Siang Tiong, general manager for Southeast Asia at Kaspersky, expressed alarm at the volume of attacks.