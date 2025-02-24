Historic crypto heist highlights Thailand’s cybersecurity crisis

The Kaspersky report, meanwhile, said that cyberattacks in Thailand generally target public and private hospitals, airlines, banks, insurance companies, restaurant chains, universities and the government vaccination registration system.

“Cyberattacks on Thai servers have skyrocketed,” Adrian Hia, Kaspersky’s managing director of Asia-Pacific, said, attributing the surge to Thailand’s rapid data centre expansion, driven by the growing demand for cloud services, data storage and processing solutions.

The Thai data centre market is projected to reach US$1.5 billion (50.22 billion baht) by 2030, which could increase the country’s vulnerability to cyber threats.

Meanwhile, Sia Tiong Yeo, Kaspersky’s general manager for Asia-Pacific, pointed out that Thailand’s digital economy is expanding rapidly, leading to higher cybersecurity demand from both consumers and businesses.

He added that the company is enhancing cybersecurity solutions and collaborations to counter emerging threats, particularly those powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Kaspersky expects to achieve double-digit revenue growth this year through partnerships with public and private agencies, including those under the Thailand 4.0 and smart city policies.