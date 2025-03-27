Five strategic AI shifts expected to transform business by 2025

A major transformation of global business is on the horizon, driven by five strategic shifts in artificial intelligence (AI) poised to take centre stage by 2025.

These shifts, ranging from the rise of domain-specific AI models to the convergence of quantum computing and AI, promise to reshape industries and economies worldwide.

Juhi McCelland, managing partner of IBM Consulting, APAC, outlined these pivotal changes at Krungthepturakij's “AI Revolution 2025: A New Paradigm of New World Economy” forum on Thursday.

McCelland detailed five strategic AI shifts poised to redefine the business landscape:

From Generic to Domain-Specific Models: The focus is shifting from large, multi-purpose language models to smaller, purpose-built models tailored to specific industries.

"You don't need to know what somebody in Telco is doing if you're a cosmetic company," McCelland explained, highlighting L'Oreal's use of AI for personalised beauty experiences as an example.

She also cited the Hong Kong Jockey Club's AI-driven system, which now delivers detailed horse racing information to fans in minutes, a process that previously took 48 hours.

The Rise of Agentic AI: This involves autonomous collections of AI agents designed to solve complex business problems by breaking them down into smaller, manageable tasks.

"Agentic AI is an autonomous collection of different agents, searches, and things that can solve real business problems," said McCelland.

She noted IBM Consulting's use of agentic AI to assist its consultants and Riyad Air's deployment of the technology to accelerate the launch of its new digital-native airline.