NACC postpones vote on 44 former Move Forward MPs after fairness request filed

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Thursday (December 25) clarified reports that its full commission would vote on a case involving 44 former MPs from the Move Forward Party, accused of a serious breach of ethical standards over their support for an amendment proposal to Section 112 of the Criminal Code last year.

NACC spokesperson Surapong Intharathavorn said there was no full commission meeting on December 25, meaning the matter has not been placed on the agenda for consideration.

He said the accused have formally submitted a request for fairness, which the NACC must review to determine whether it contains new and sufficiently weighty information. He added that submitting such a request is a legal right available to the accused.