NACC postpones vote on 44 former Move Forward MPs after fairness request filed

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Thursday (December 25) clarified reports that its full commission would vote on a case involving 44 former MPs from the Move Forward Party, accused of a serious breach of ethical standards over their support for an amendment proposal to Section 112 of the Criminal Code last year.
NACC spokesperson Surapong Intharathavorn said there was no full commission meeting on December 25, meaning the matter has not been placed on the agenda for consideration.
He said the accused have formally submitted a request for fairness, which the NACC must review to determine whether it contains new and sufficiently weighty information. He added that submitting such a request is a legal right available to the accused.
The spokesperson confirmed that the case at the subcommittee inquiry stage has been completed and is now awaiting placement on the agenda for the full commission to vote. He said the process remains within the timeframe previously communicated publicly, noting that the NACC must consider the case individually for each of the 44 accused, in line with the rule of law.
Asked whether the request could be an attempt to delay a decision until after the election, Surapong said he could not confirm that. However, he said the NACC would examine whether the request raises new facts or merely repeats issues already reviewed. If it is found to repeat existing points, the NACC would not extend the review period, to reduce the risk of undue delay.
Surapong said the NACC understands public interest in the case, but must ensure fairness to all sides. He added that the NACC will first review the fairness request before deciding when to put the matter forward for a vote, and no clear timeline can be given at this stage.