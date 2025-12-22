NACC spokesman says no schedule yet to consider case against 44 former MFP MPs

The Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) spokesman said on Monday that a case alleging constitutional violations by 44 former Move Forward Party (MFP) MPs — over their sponsorship of a bill to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code — has not yet been placed on the NACC’s agenda for a decision.

Surapong Intharathavorn, spokesman and acting secretary-general of the NACC Office, said he had not seen the case scheduled for the NACC to consider on Thursday, as widely speculated.

Surapong was responding to speculation that the NACC would decide on Thursday, December 25, 2025, whether to press charges over alleged constitutional violations against the 44 former MFP MPs.

Political observers have speculated the decision could come on the same day the People’s Party is scheduled to unveil its core policy platform.