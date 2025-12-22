NACC spokesman says no schedule yet to consider case against 44 former MFP MPs

The Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) spokesman said on Monday that a case alleging constitutional violations by 44 former Move Forward Party (MFP) MPs — over their sponsorship of a bill to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code — has not yet been placed on the NACC’s agenda for a decision.
Surapong Intharathavorn, spokesman and acting secretary-general of the NACC Office, said he had not seen the case scheduled for the NACC to consider on Thursday, as widely speculated.
Surapong was responding to speculation that the NACC would decide on Thursday, December 25, 2025, whether to press charges over alleged constitutional violations against the 44 former MFP MPs.
Political observers have speculated the decision could come on the same day the People’s Party is scheduled to unveil its core policy platform.
Surapong said the authority to place the case on the agenda rests with the NACC. He added that the agency was not politicising the case, and that the timeline would follow what he had said in previous interviews.
On October 8, Surapong said the NACC worked without political bias and did not take the election timeline into account when conducting investigations. He said at the time that the NACC would consider the case against each of the 44 former MPs from mid-October and aimed to reach a final decision by the end of December on whether to press charges.
The group of 44 includes several high-profile figures who later moved to the People’s Party, including party leader and prime ministerial candidate Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, prime ministerial candidate and economic figure Sirikanya Tansakun, and other prominent MPs such as Rangsiman Rome, Wayo Assavarungruang, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, Surachet Pravinvongvuth, Pakornwut Udompipatskul, Nattawut Buapratum, Woraphop Viriyaroj, and Kampong Tepakam.
The NACC has investigated the case for almost a year, following the Constitutional Court’s unanimous ruling to dissolve the Move Forward Party. The court found that Move Forward’s campaign and continued push to amend Section 112 amounted to an exercise of rights and freedoms aimed at undermining Thailand’s constitutional order under Section 49 of the constitution.
The draft bill at the centre of the NACC inquiry was filed in 2021, when Pita Limjaroenrat was party leader and Chaithawat Tulathon served as secretary-general, and was backed by 44 MPs.