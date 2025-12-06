Southern floods hit 236,000 people, DDPM speeds up recovery in Hat Yai

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Saturday released an update on the southern flood situation, confirming that five provinces remain affected and that urgent assistance and recovery operations are underway.

As of 06.00 hrs on December 6, 2025, flooding persists in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung and Songkhla, covering 22 districts, 101 subdistricts and 534 villages, impacting 84,450 households or 236,375 people.

Surat Thani: Flooding remains in five districts — Khian Sa, Phra Saeng, Ban Na San, Phun Phin and Ban Na Doem — covering 13 subdistricts and 44 villages. 786 households affected; water levels receding.

Nakhon Si Thammarat: Flooding in six districts — Cha-uat, Mueang, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Pak Phanang, Phra Phrom and Chian Yai — covering 22 subdistricts and 75 villages. 7,137 households affected; water levels receding.

Trang: Two districts — Kantang and Mueang — remain affected, covering 19 subdistricts and 132 villages. 3,274 households affected; water levels receding.

Phatthalung: Flooding in five districts — Khuan Khanun, Khao Chaison, Bang Kaeo, Pak Phayun and Pa Bon — covering 9 subdistricts and 32 villages. 4,237 households affected; water levels receding.

Songkhla: Four districts — Ranot, Krasae Sin, Sathing Phra and Singhanakhon — remain the most affected, covering 38 subdistricts and 251 villages. 69,016 households affected; water levels receding.