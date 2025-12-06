Southern floods hit 236,000 people, DDPM speeds up recovery in Hat Yai

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Saturday released an update on the southern flood situation, confirming that five provinces remain affected and that urgent assistance and recovery operations are underway.
As of 06.00 hrs on December 6, 2025, flooding persists in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung and Songkhla, covering 22 districts, 101 subdistricts and 534 villages, impacting 84,450 households or 236,375 people.
Surat Thani: Flooding remains in five districts — Khian Sa, Phra Saeng, Ban Na San, Phun Phin and Ban Na Doem — covering 13 subdistricts and 44 villages. 786 households affected; water levels receding.
Nakhon Si Thammarat: Flooding in six districts — Cha-uat, Mueang, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Pak Phanang, Phra Phrom and Chian Yai — covering 22 subdistricts and 75 villages. 7,137 households affected; water levels receding.
Trang: Two districts — Kantang and Mueang — remain affected, covering 19 subdistricts and 132 villages. 3,274 households affected; water levels receding.
Phatthalung: Flooding in five districts — Khuan Khanun, Khao Chaison, Bang Kaeo, Pak Phayun and Pa Bon — covering 9 subdistricts and 32 villages. 4,237 households affected; water levels receding.
Songkhla: Four districts — Ranot, Krasae Sin, Sathing Phra and Singhanakhon — remain the most affected, covering 38 subdistricts and 251 villages. 69,016 households affected; water levels receding.
DDPM, together with partner agencies, continues to coordinate relief operations, including distributing essential supplies, survival kits and royal relief packs, preparing hot meals and clean drinking water, installing pumps and deploying flood-relief vehicles to speed up drainage in inundated areas.
Compensation will be provided in accordance with regulations, while restoration of affected communities is being carried out urgently — particularly in Hat Yai, Songkhla, which suffered the most severe impact.
The Ministry of Interior has mobilised three key agencies — DDPM, the Department of Provincial Administration, and the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning — working alongside the Songkhla Provincial Administrative Organisation in a continuous effort to clean and rehabilitate Hat Yai and surrounding disaster-hit areas.