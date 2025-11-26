DDPM Issues Urgent Cell Broadcast Flood Alerts as Pattani and Kolok Rivers Burst Banks

Massive rainfall forces Thai authorities to issue immediate flood warnings via mobile networks for low-lying areas across Yala and Narathiwat provinces.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued an urgent flood warning today, 26 November 2025, after sustained heavy rainfall caused the Pattani River to overflow its banks.
Water levels remain critically high in community areas within Mueang District, Yala Province, and adjacent low-lying areas along the river.
The DDPM has deployed a Cell Broadcast alert across mobile networks, in collaboration with providers AIS, True, and NT, to warn residents in Yala of the imminent danger and the need for continued vigilance.
Separately, the DDPM confirmed that the Kolok River has also begun to breach its banks with water levels showing a continued upward trend.
This situation critically affects multiple districts in Narathiwat Province, including Su-ngai Padi, Waeng, Su-ngai Kolok Municipality, Muno (Su-ngai Kolok Sub-district), and Tak Bai Districts, and other continuous areas.
The DDPM has also utilised the Cell Broadcast system to alert residents in these vulnerable areas along the Kolok River.
In both affected regions, the public is strongly advised to maintain continuous vigilance over water levels.
Residents on riverbanks and in low-lying areas are urgently recommended to evacuate to higher ground or temporary shelters and strictly follow official instructions.
Specifically, the DDPM stressed the need for residents to take immediate action:
The DDPM has urged anyone needing to report incidents or request assistance to use the following 24-hour channels:
Line official account: “DDPM Report 1784” (Line ID: @1784DDPM)
DDPM Emergency Hotline: 1784