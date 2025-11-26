DDPM Issues Urgent Cell Broadcast Flood Alerts as Pattani and Kolok Rivers Burst Banks

Massive rainfall forces Thai authorities to issue immediate flood warnings via mobile networks for low-lying areas across Yala and Narathiwat provinces.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued an urgent flood warning today, 26 November 2025, after sustained heavy rainfall caused the Pattani River to overflow its banks.

Water levels remain critically high in community areas within Mueang District, Yala Province, and adjacent low-lying areas along the river.

The DDPM has deployed a Cell Broadcast alert across mobile networks, in collaboration with providers AIS, True, and NT, to warn residents in Yala of the imminent danger and the need for continued vigilance.