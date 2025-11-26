Royal Thai Navy deploys HTMS Chakri Naruebet to support southern flood relief efforts

Amid the severe flooding crisis in southern Thailand, the Royal Thai Navy has deployed the HTMS Chakri Naruebet to Songkhla to assist with the massive relief operation. This operation includes air, sea, and medical support, with the ship serving as a floating command centre.

On the night of November 25, the HTMS Chakri Naruebet departed from Sattahip Naval Base and set course for Songkhla Province after successfully loading relief supplies, including survival kits, drinking water, rice, and ingredients for cooking. These items were donated by government agencies, private sectors, and the general public to aid those affected by the 2025 southern floods.

The mission has been escalated into a large-scale operation, with the HTMS Chakri Naruebet fully equipped with personnel and equipment, including two rescue helicopters, special operations teams, medical teams (acting as a floating hospital), and a field kitchen with full rescue equipment.

A key feature of the mission is the ship’s floating aviation base capability, enabling it to accommodate helicopters and drones for air deliveries to hard-to-reach areas. Additionally, the ship will function as a floating kitchen, capable of producing up to 3,000 cooked meals per day, which will be quickly airlifted to areas in need.