Navy chief declares 2026 a ‘year of combat readiness’, orders study to convert HTMS Chakri Naruebet into UXV carrier

Admiral Pairoj Fueangchan, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, presided over a religious merit-making ceremony on Thursday to mark the 119th Navy Day at Thonburi Palace.

Admiral Pairoj reiterated that over the last 119 years, naval technology and organisational capability have advanced significantly. He reaffirmed that 2026 will be designated as the Navy’s “year of combat readiness”, noting that readiness relies on four pillars: personnel, materiel, tactics, and management.

The Navy chief said he has instructed the Commander of the Royal Thai Fleet to study the feasibility of upgrading HTMS Chakri Naruebet to serve as a UXV platform, meaning a carrier base for UAVs, USVs and UUVs.

The study will determine the required modifications and procurement needs.

“If the study shows we need 24 UAVs, then we will begin planning accordingly. We know warfare and technology are changing, and unmanned systems allow us to operate with fewer resources,” he said.

Admiral Pairoj also stressed that traditional naval vessels remain vital:

“Warships are still necessary—they are platforms that allow us to enter operational areas and maintain presence nearby. Whether surface ships or submarines, they remain crucial. But we will integrate unmanned aerial and maritime systems into ships, as well as into land combat units at platoon level, including UAVs, drones and anti-drone capabilities for safer patrols.”