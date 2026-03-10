Thailand women’s VNL 2026 fixtures are out — here’s every match and kick-off time

The FIVB and Volleyball World have officially announced the schedule for the Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2026 (VNL 2026). Thailand will play 12 matches across three weeks, aiming to finish among the top teams and secure a place in the Finals in Macau, scheduled for July 22-26, 2026.

Under the format, the top seven teams plus the host (Macau) will make up the eight-team Finals. The team that finishes 18th overall will be relegated and miss the 2027 edition.



Teams in VNL 2026 (18)

Italy (defending champions), Brazil (runners-up), Poland, Japan, China, Türkiye, Germany, United States, France, Netherlands, Czechia, Dominican Republic, Bulgaria, Belgium, Serbia, Canada, Ukraine, Thailand



Thailand match schedule (Thailand time)

Week 1: Nanjing, China

June 3, 2026 – 2.00pm: Thailand vs Serbia

June 4, 2026 – 6.30pm: Thailand vs China

June 6, 2026 – 2.00pm: Thailand vs Belgium

June 7, 2026 – 10.30am: Thailand vs Czechia

Week 2: Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok

June 17, 2026 – 8.30pm: Thailand vs Ukraine

June 18, 2026 – 8.30pm: Thailand vs Bulgaria

June 20, 2026 – 8.30pm: Thailand vs Canada

June 21, 2026 – 8.30pm: Thailand vs Netherlands

Week 3: Kansai, Japan

July 8, 2026 – 1.30pm: Thailand vs United States

July 9, 2026 – 5.20pm: Thailand vs Japan

July 11, 2026 – 1.30pm: Thailand vs Brazil

July 12, 2026 – 1.30pm: Thailand vs Türkiye





