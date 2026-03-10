Thailand women’s VNL 2026 fixtures are out — here’s every match and kick-off time
TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2026
FIVB and Volleyball World have released the Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2026 schedule. Here are Thailand’s 12 fixtures, match times and where to watch.
The FIVB and Volleyball World have officially announced the schedule for the Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2026 (VNL 2026). Thailand will play 12 matches across three weeks, aiming to finish among the top teams and secure a place in the Finals in Macau, scheduled for July 22-26, 2026.
Under the format, the top seven teams plus the host (Macau) will make up the eight-team Finals. The team that finishes 18th overall will be relegated and miss the 2027 edition.
Teams in VNL 2026 (18)
Italy (defending champions), Brazil (runners-up), Poland, Japan, China, Türkiye, Germany, United States, France, Netherlands, Czechia, Dominican Republic, Bulgaria, Belgium, Serbia, Canada, Ukraine, Thailand
Thailand match schedule (Thailand time)
Week 1: Nanjing, China
June 3, 2026 – 2.00pm: Thailand vs Serbia
June 4, 2026 – 6.30pm: Thailand vs China
June 6, 2026 – 2.00pm: Thailand vs Belgium
June 7, 2026 – 10.30am: Thailand vs Czechia
Week 2: Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok
June 17, 2026 – 8.30pm: Thailand vs Ukraine
June 18, 2026 – 8.30pm: Thailand vs Bulgaria
June 20, 2026 – 8.30pm: Thailand vs Canada
June 21, 2026 – 8.30pm: Thailand vs Netherlands
Week 3: Kansai, Japan
July 8, 2026 – 1.30pm: Thailand vs United States
July 9, 2026 – 5.20pm: Thailand vs Japan
July 11, 2026 – 1.30pm: Thailand vs Brazil
July 12, 2026 – 1.30pm: Thailand vs Türkiye
Where to watch VNL 2026
Volleyball World TV (VBTV): live coverage of every match, every venue (Click)
YouTube (Volleyball World): highlights and selected key matches (Click)
Thai digital TV: official broadcast details are being updated (to be announced)