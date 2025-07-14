Thailand bow out of VNL 2025 with narrow loss to Canada but avoid relegation

The Thai spikers lost 2-3 sets (25-17, 23-25, 28-30, 25-23, 13-15) to their Canadian counterparts at College Park Centre in Arlington, United States, with the match kicking off at 3am Thailand time.

Although Thailand were unable to end their VNL campaign on a winning note, the one point earned from this five-set battle proved crucial.

It lifted them from the bottom of the table to 17th place, finishing the tournament with one win, 11 losses, and a total of six points—just enough to stay up. South Korea, with five points, slipped to the bottom and were relegated instead.