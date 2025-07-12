Thai women’s volleyball team loses 0–3 to Dominican Republic in VNL 2025

Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team fought hard but could not overcome the power of the Dominican Republic, falling 0–3 in straight sets during their third match of Week 3 at the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025.
The match took place on Friday night (July 11), in Arlington, USA.
The final scores were 21–25, 18–25, and 23–25 in favour of the Dominican Republic.
Thailand’s top scorer in the match was Ajcharaporn Kongyot with 13 points. Thatdao Nuekjang and Pimpichaya Kokram followed with 9 points each, while Thanacha Sooksod added 7 points. The Dominican Republic’s Brayelin Martínez was the match’s highest scorer with 17 points.
Thailand’s next match will be against Canada on Monday morning (July 14), at 03:00 (Thai time).