VNL 2025: Thailand, Canada, South Korea, and Serbia face relegation battle ahead of final round



Canada: Best form among the relegation candidates

Despite being in the lower half of the table, Canada has won 2 matches, giving them more points than the other teams fighting relegation. If they avoid losing all their remaining matches, they stand a good chance of staying in the competition. Their final match against Thailand will be a decisive clash for both teams.



South Korea: A timely recovery?

South Korea managed a hard-fought victory over Canada (3-2) in the second round. However, they still face tough matches in the third round, including games against Poland, Japan, Bulgaria, and France. They will need a strong result against France and Bulgaria, hoping for Thailand and Canada to slip up.



Serbia: Relying on Boskovic to turn things around

Despite being the 2022 World Champions, Serbia has struggled in VNL 2025, suffering 8 straight losses. They have 5 points but face an uphill battle in the final round, where they will rely on the return of Tijana Boskovic to the team. Serbia will face Czech Republic, Italy, Belgium, and Turkey, needing to win at least 2 matches while hoping Thailand or South Korea falter in their remaining games.

Summary ahead of the final round: