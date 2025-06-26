VNL 2025: Thailand, Canada, South Korea, and Serbia face relegation battle ahead of final round

The 2025 Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) is heading into a dramatic final round, with Thailand, Canada, South Korea, and Serbia all battling to avoid relegation. The team finishing last will be relegated to the lower league next season, making each match crucial.
After two rounds, Italy sits at the top of the standings, while Thailand is in 16th place, trailing behind Canada, South Korea, and Serbia. These teams are all fighting to stay in the competition.
The Thai women’s volleyball team, under coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, started the second round positively, leading Japan 2-0, only to lose 2-3. They were later beaten comprehensively by Italy and suffered another defeat against the Czech Republic, losing 0-3. Thailand finished the week with a painful 2-3 loss to Bulgaria.
Currently, Thailand has won 1 match and lost 7, accumulating 5 points. They sit in 16th place, which is not secure, and will need to perform strongly in the final round to avoid relegation.
Key matches for Thailand:
Despite being in the lower half of the table, Canada has won 2 matches, giving them more points than the other teams fighting relegation. If they avoid losing all their remaining matches, they stand a good chance of staying in the competition. Their final match against Thailand will be a decisive clash for both teams.
South Korea managed a hard-fought victory over Canada (3-2) in the second round. However, they still face tough matches in the third round, including games against Poland, Japan, Bulgaria, and France. They will need a strong result against France and Bulgaria, hoping for Thailand and Canada to slip up.
Despite being the 2022 World Champions, Serbia has struggled in VNL 2025, suffering 8 straight losses. They have 5 points but face an uphill battle in the final round, where they will rely on the return of Tijana Boskovic to the team. Serbia will face Czech Republic, Italy, Belgium, and Turkey, needing to win at least 2 matches while hoping Thailand or South Korea falter in their remaining games.
Summary ahead of the final round: