Thailand loses to Italy 0-3 in second match of VNL 2025 Week 2

Despite their best efforts, Thailand struggled against Italy's powerful blocking game, led by Paola Egonu. Thailand made several player substitutions throughout the match but was unable to turn the tide.

In the match against Italy, Thailand’s Ajcharaporn scored the highest for the team with 9 points, followed by Pimphichaya with 8 points.

On the Italian side, Egonu led with 13 points, while Sarah Luiza Fahr contributed 10 points.

As a result of the match, Thailand now has 4 points from 6 games, with 1 win and 5 losses. They have lost 0.61 ranking points, bringing their total to 188.10 points.