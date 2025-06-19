Thailand loses to Italy 0-3 in second match of VNL 2025 Week 2

Thailand's national women's volleyball team, ranked 14th in the world, faced Italy, the world number 1 team, in their second match of Week 2 of the 2025 Women’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL2025) in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Thursday (June 19).
The match ended with a 0-3 defeat for Thailand, with set scores of 19-25, 20-25, and 18-25.
Head coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai fielded a strong lineup including Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Pimphichaya Kokram, and Warisara Seetaloed.
Despite their best efforts, Thailand struggled against Italy's powerful blocking game, led by Paola Egonu. Thailand made several player substitutions throughout the match but was unable to turn the tide.
In the match against Italy, Thailand’s Ajcharaporn scored the highest for the team with 9 points, followed by Pimphichaya with 8 points.
On the Italian side, Egonu led with 13 points, while Sarah Luiza Fahr contributed 10 points.
As a result of the match, Thailand now has 4 points from 6 games, with 1 win and 5 losses. They have lost 0.61 ranking points, bringing their total to 188.10 points.
Meanwhile, Italy remains undefeated with 6 wins from 6 matches, earning 17 points and increasing their ranking to 452.17 points.
Thailand’s next match is scheduled for Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 3.30pm Thailand time, where they will face the Czech Republic.