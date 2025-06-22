Thailand falls to Bulgaria in five-set thriller at VNL 2025 in Hong Kong

In the second set, Thailand struggled from the start, falling behind 0–2 and trailing 4–8 shortly after. Despite efforts to recover, Bulgaria dominated and closed the set comfortably 25–13, taking a 2–0 lead.

The third set saw a shift in momentum. Although Thailand trailed 6–12, a timeout by Coach Kiattipong helped rally the team. The Thai side gradually fought back to lead 20–17 and took the set 25–21.

Thailand carried their momentum into the fourth set, showing renewed confidence to go up 10–6. Despite late pressure from Bulgaria, Thailand held firm to win the set 25–22 and level the match at 2–2.

In the decisive fifth set, Thailand took an early 4–2 lead, but Bulgaria’s powerful attacks and consistency turned the tide. Bulgaria pulled ahead 8–6 and capitalised on Thai errors to take the final set 15–9 and seal a 3–2 victory.