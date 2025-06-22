Thailand falls to Bulgaria in five-set thriller at VNL 2025 in Hong Kong

Ranked 19th in the world, Thailand faced off against 20th-ranked Bulgaria in a closely contested encounter. Head coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai fielded a strong starting lineup, featuring Sasipapron Janthawisut, Thatdao Nuekjang, Wimolrat Thanaphan, Pornpun Guedpard, Warisara Seetaloed, Pimpichaya Kokram, with Kalyarat Khamwong as libero.
The match began with a tight first set, with both teams exchanging points until Bulgaria edged ahead 12–9. Thailand fought back to level at 14–14, but Bulgaria held their nerve to take the set 26–24.
In the second set, Thailand struggled from the start, falling behind 0–2 and trailing 4–8 shortly after. Despite efforts to recover, Bulgaria dominated and closed the set comfortably 25–13, taking a 2–0 lead.
The third set saw a shift in momentum. Although Thailand trailed 6–12, a timeout by Coach Kiattipong helped rally the team. The Thai side gradually fought back to lead 20–17 and took the set 25–21.
Thailand carried their momentum into the fourth set, showing renewed confidence to go up 10–6. Despite late pressure from Bulgaria, Thailand held firm to win the set 25–22 and level the match at 2–2.
In the decisive fifth set, Thailand took an early 4–2 lead, but Bulgaria’s powerful attacks and consistency turned the tide. Bulgaria pulled ahead 8–6 and capitalised on Thai errors to take the final set 15–9 and seal a 3–2 victory.
This defeat marked Thailand’s fourth consecutive loss in Week 2 of the tournament, meaning the team ended their Hong Kong leg without a single victory.
After eight matches in the 2025 Volleyball Nations League, Thailand’s overall record stands at 1 win and 7 losses, with just 3 points collected so far.
After wrapping up their Week 2 fixtures, Thailand will now have a one-week break before heading to Arlington, Texas, USA, for the third leg of the VNL 2025.