Thailand holds 16th in VNL 2025 after Week 2, faces tough final round in US

Thailand’s five points come from one win and seven defeats. Although they are level on points with Serbia, the latter has yet to record a victory, earning its tally through five narrow 2–3 losses.
South Korea, with one win, trails Thailand due to tie-breaking rules that prioritise match wins over total points.
Italy tops the standings as the only unbeaten team, having secured eight consecutive wins and 22 points. Poland sits in second place with 21 points. Japan, previously undefeated, suffered its losses to Italy and China.
Thailand now faces a daunting schedule in the final round of the preliminary stage, which will be held in the United States from July 10–14. The team is set to play four matches against higher-ranked opponents:
Every point will be vital as Thailand battles to maintain its position and secure progression in this year’s VNL campaign.