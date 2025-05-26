Thailand to compete in 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League

This seventh edition of the VNL will run from June 4 to July 27. The preliminary round takes place over three weeks from June 4 to July 13, with each team playing 12 matches across nine cities in nine nations.

Preliminary round schedule:

Week 1 (June 4–8): Matches in Canada, Brazil, and China

Week 2 (June 18–22): Hosted in Turkey, Hong Kong, and Serbia

Week 3 (July 9–13): Held in the Netherlands, the United States, and Japan

Thailand's campaign includes several must-watch fixtures, including their opening match against Poland on June 4 in Beijing, and a high-profile clash with the United States on July 9 in Arlington, Texas.