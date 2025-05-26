Thailand to compete in 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League

The global tournament features 18 top-tier teams: Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czechia, the Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, and the United States.
Thailand, whose best finishes were eighth place in both 2022 and 2024, will face a challenging field. The two new teams entering the competition this year are Czechia and Belgium.
This seventh edition of the VNL will run from June 4 to July 27. The preliminary round takes place over three weeks from June 4 to July 13, with each team playing 12 matches across nine cities in nine nations.
Preliminary round schedule:
Thailand's campaign includes several must-watch fixtures, including their opening match against Poland on June 4 in Beijing, and a high-profile clash with the United States on July 9 in Arlington, Texas.
The final round, scheduled for July 23–27, will follow a knockout format, featuring the top seven teams from the preliminary phase along with host nation Poland, who qualify automatically. If Poland ranks among the top eight, they will be seeded as the No 1 team in the quarter-finals. If not, they will still participate by virtue of their host status.
The finals will be held at the Atlas Arena in Łódź, Poland.