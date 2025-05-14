Thailand Nets Over THB 1.12 Billion Boost as Government Backs Volleyball World Championship Bid

The Thai government has given the green light to a substantial 1.1245 billion baht budget to secure the hosting of the prestigious FIVB Women's World Championships in 2025.

The announcement came on Tuesday from Deputy Prime Minister's Office Spokesman, Karom Phonphonklang.

The Cabinet's decision paves the way for Thailand to welcome the world's top female volleyball teams for the tournament, which is scheduled to run from August 22nd to September 7th, 2025.

The bid, spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS), will now proceed through the necessary budgetary allocation stages.

