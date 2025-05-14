Thailand Nets Over THB 1.12 Billion Boost as Government Backs Volleyball World Championship Bid

The Thai government has given the green light to a substantial 1.1245 billion baht budget to secure the hosting of the prestigious FIVB Women's World Championships in 2025.
The announcement came on Tuesday from Deputy Prime Minister's Office Spokesman, Karom Phonphonklang.
The Cabinet's decision paves the way for Thailand to welcome the world's top female volleyball teams for the tournament, which is scheduled to run from August 22nd to September 7th, 2025.
The bid, spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS), will now proceed through the necessary budgetary allocation stages.
Karom provided a detailed breakdown of the allocated funds:
The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and the Thailand Volleyball Association have reportedly finalised discussions with the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) regarding their readiness to stage the event. The matches will be held across four provinces: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Phuket.
Karom emphasised the significant benefits of hosting the championship, highlighting the opportunity to showcase Thailand's tourist attractions and cultural heritage.
The influx of international fans, along with spending by athletes, officials, and support staff, is projected to generate substantial revenue.
Furthermore, the global media attention, with an estimated 1.3 billion viewers tuning in via social media, is expected to yield an economic boost of approximately 8.4357 billion baht.