Pornpun leads Orlando Valkyries to historic PVF title, earns MVP honours

The Valkyries entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed and upset No. 2 seed Atlanta Vibe in the semifinals before toppling the upstart Indy Ignite, who had just eliminated defending champions Omaha Supernovas.

“This team means everything to me,” Pornpun said after the win. “I may have held the trophy, but it belongs to all of us—my teammates, the coaches, and every fan.”

This US league title marks the seventh national championship of her decorated career, which includes five Thailand League titles and one in Indonesia. Her performance in the PVF has earned widespread praise from international fans for her tactical vision, precise setting, and defensive grit.

What sets Pornpun apart is not just her skill, but her poise, intelligence, and ability to command the court. She has proven that she’s not only a star in Asia—but a world-class talent capable of leading on any global stage.