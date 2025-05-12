Pornpun leads Orlando Valkyries to historic PVF title, earns MVP honours

From Thailand to the American pro volleyball stage, setter Pornpun "Chompoo" Guedpard has made a statement. The 32-year-old Thai national team star played a pivotal role in leading the Orlando Valkyries to their first-ever Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) championship, capping a stunning playoff run in Las Vegas with a 3-1 win over Indy Ignite (25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15).
Not only did Pornpun guide her team to victory, but she also earned Finals MVP honours, showcasing her leadership and elite playmaking with 37 assists and a team-high 12 digs—proving herself not just as a setter, but as the heart of the team.
The Valkyries entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed and upset No. 2 seed Atlanta Vibe in the semifinals before toppling the upstart Indy Ignite, who had just eliminated defending champions Omaha Supernovas.
“This team means everything to me,” Pornpun said after the win. “I may have held the trophy, but it belongs to all of us—my teammates, the coaches, and every fan.”
This US league title marks the seventh national championship of her decorated career, which includes five Thailand League titles and one in Indonesia. Her performance in the PVF has earned widespread praise from international fans for her tactical vision, precise setting, and defensive grit.
What sets Pornpun apart is not just her skill, but her poise, intelligence, and ability to command the court. She has proven that she’s not only a star in Asia—but a world-class talent capable of leading on any global stage.
For the Orlando Valkyries, this victory is historic.
Founded as part of the PVF’s inaugural season in 2024, the team struggled in their debut year—finishing with an 8–16 record and tied for last place. But in just their second season, they staged a remarkable turnaround, finishing 18–10 in the regular season and going on to capture the first championship in franchise history.