PM discusses tourism stimulus measures with Tourism Ministry and TAT 

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Saturday called a meeting with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to discuss measures to stimulate tourism, especially during the upcoming low season, as current tourism numbers have not met expectations due to several factors.

Paetongtarn stated that the recent tourism figures have fallen short of targets, due to external factors such as the global economy, and internal issues such as recent earthquakes and domestic rumors affecting Chinese tourist confidence. These are key challenges the government must address with appropriate response measures.

“One major point of concern is that the current quarter marks the beginning of the low season. In the long term, the government is pursuing the creation of man-made destinations, but in the short term, other urgent measures are needed,” she said.

These measures may include tourism campaigns, collaborative promotions with online platforms, and partnerships across various sectors, she added.