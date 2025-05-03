PM discusses tourism stimulus measures with Tourism Ministry and TAT 

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Saturday called a meeting with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to discuss measures to stimulate tourism, especially during the upcoming low season, as current tourism numbers have not met expectations due to several factors.
Paetongtarn stated that the recent tourism figures have fallen short of targets, due to external factors such as the global economy, and internal issues such as recent earthquakes and domestic rumors affecting Chinese tourist confidence. These are key challenges the government must address with appropriate response measures.
“One major point of concern is that the current quarter marks the beginning of the low season. In the long term, the government is pursuing the creation of man-made destinations, but in the short term, other urgent measures are needed,” she said.
These measures may include tourism campaigns, collaborative promotions with online platforms, and partnerships across various sectors, she added.
Sorawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports, proposed the “Let’s Go Halves” scheme for tourism, where the government would cover 50% of domestic travel expenses, and the public would pay the other 50%. A preliminary framework has been presented to and approved by the Prime Minister.
Sorawong added that the ministry is currently reviewing details on how people will register and redeem benefits, and what channels should be used. The “TukTuk” app has entered discussions as a potential platform, though an open-access system is also being considered.
“The goal is to finalize all operational details before submitting the proposal to the Cabinet for approval by mid-May 2025,” he said. “The budget, previously discussed with the Ministry of Finance, is set at 3.5 billion baht. The project’s launch has been pushed from May to June 2025 to better align with the start of the low season.”
From January 1 to April 20, Thailand saw 11.2 million foreign visitors, generating about 540 billion baht in revenue — a 0.52% increase year-on-year. Although Chinese tourist numbers declined after Songkran, mainly due to current travel conditions in and out of China, long-haul markets such as the UK and India have shown strong and consistent growth.
The minister emphasized that China remains a key market, and he has instructed the ministry’s permanent secretary to hold meetings with industry stakeholders to devise strategies for reviving Chinese tourism.
In the remainder of the year, especially during the low season, the ministry will continue promoting tourism through various campaigns, such as: