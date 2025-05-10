Thailand Gears Up to Host Volleyball Women\'s World Championship, Expecting THB 8.5 Billion Boost

Thailand has announced its readiness to host the prestigious FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship in 2025, a major global sporting event set to take place between August 22nd and September 7th.
The tournament will be held across four key locations – Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Nakhon Ratchasima – and will see 32 teams from five continents competing for the coveted title.
The event is projected to inject over 8.5 billion baht into the Thai economy.
Sorawong Thienthong, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, highlighted that Thailand's selection as host for the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship 2025 underscores the nation's capability in staging major sporting events, the widespread popularity of volleyball in the country, and the consistent performance of the Thai national team, which regularly ranks within the world's top 15.
He further emphasised the strong and passionate fanbase for volleyball throughout Thailand.
Hosting the championship presents not only an opportunity to promote the sport but also a significant boost for the economy and tourism sectors, while showcasing Thailand on the global stage.
It is anticipated that over 1.3 billion viewers worldwide will tune in via live broadcasts on VBTV and Volleyball World's YouTube channel.
Four Cities to Stage 32-Team Tournament
The 2025 championship will feature a total of 32 teams, allocated regionally as follows:
Participating nations include volleyball powerhouses such as the United States, China, Japan, Brazil, Turkey, Italy, Netherlands, and the reigning champions Serbia, alongside the host nation, Thailand.
The competition will commence with the Pool Phase, running from August 22nd to 27th, 2025, across the four host cities.
This will be followed by the Knockout Stage in Bangkok from August 29th to September 1st, the Quarter-Finals on September 3rd and 4th, the Semi-Finals on September 6th, and the grand Final on September 7th, 2025.
Tourism Authority Aims for Sporting Boost as Part of "Amazing Thailand" Year
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), explained that hosting the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship 2025 aligns perfectly with Thailand's tourism promotion strategy under the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025" campaign, which focuses on integrating sport and travel.
She affirmed Thailand's readiness in terms of competition venues, transport links, accommodation, and experienced personnel, building on the country's strong track record of hosting world-class events.
Staging this championship is expected to distribute tourists across various cities and generate income for local communities on a broad scale.
Beyond the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship, 2025 is shaping up to be a bumper year for Thai sports, with numerous other international events on the calendar.
These include the 33rd SEA Games, scheduled for December 9th to 20th, 2025, in Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla; the 13th ASEAN Para Games, taking place from January 20th to 26th, 2026, in Nakhon Ratchasima; the Muay Thai World Festival; and the Amazean Jungle Thailand by UTMB 2025 trail running competition, held from May 1st to 4th, 2025.