Thailand Gears Up to Host Volleyball Women\'s World Championship, Expecting THB 8.5 Billion Boost

Thailand has announced its readiness to host the prestigious FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship in 2025, a major global sporting event set to take place between August 22nd and September 7th.

The tournament will be held across four key locations – Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Nakhon Ratchasima – and will see 32 teams from five continents competing for the coveted title.

The event is projected to inject over 8.5 billion baht into the Thai economy.

Sorawong Thienthong, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, highlighted that Thailand's selection as host for the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship 2025 underscores the nation's capability in staging major sporting events, the widespread popularity of volleyball in the country, and the consistent performance of the Thai national team, which regularly ranks within the world's top 15.

He further emphasised the strong and passionate fanbase for volleyball throughout Thailand.

Hosting the championship presents not only an opportunity to promote the sport but also a significant boost for the economy and tourism sectors, while showcasing Thailand on the global stage.

It is anticipated that over 1.3 billion viewers worldwide will tune in via live broadcasts on VBTV and Volleyball World's YouTube channel.

