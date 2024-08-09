Vietnam keeps eyes on powerhouse Thailand in SEA V.League’s Stage 2

Vietnam is ready to take on Thailand in the second stage of the regional SEA V.League 2024 volleyball tournament which will be from August 9-11 in Nakhon Ratchasima.
Following the regulation, national teams of Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and the hosts will compete in a round-robin format with the top one taking the trophy.
In the second stage, the organisers also hold an event for three teams from Singapore, Malaysia and the Nakhon Ratchasima Club. They also play with the same format and have their ranking.
There is only one change to coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet's line-up, as his captain Tran Thii Thanh Thuuy will not join the team because she will be with her new club Kuzeyboru, in Turkey.
Hitter Nguyen Thi Tra My replaces her in the team, while the captaincy is given to spiker Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen, who was one of the top ten scorers at the first stage last week in Vinh Phuuc Province in Vietnam.
After three matches Tuyen scored 81 points, leaving her nearest rival Chatchu-On Moskri of Thailand far behind with 52 points. She was voted Best Opposite Spiker.
Speaking to reporters about Vietnam's preparations, coach Kiet confirmed that Thailand was still the biggest hurdle on the way to victory for his team.
Viet Nam lost 2-3 to Thailand in the gold-medal match but it was the first time that the team could secure two set wins over the world-level Thailand in history.
"My players have shown their remarkable progress through international competitions. It was seen clearly in the match against Thailand in the league's first stage. It was a regrettable defeat but Thailand were still at a higher level than Viet Nam," said Kiet.
"We could not overcome them in a short period without preparation. There were still problems in our team especially their lack of international competition experience that led to mistakes."
Kiet said a setter position was also a weak point in the team. The coaching board recognised that and would have a suitable plan to improve players' quality.
"We can see that the gap between Thailand and Viet Nam has been narrowed a lot, however, they are still a big challenge to us," said Kiet.
"They will keep closer eyes on us after witnessing our rising last week, meanwhile being the hosts they would receive strong local support. They will create major pressure on us."
On her side, spiker Tuyen said Vietnamese players must upgrade their blockings and defence abilities that help them have positive results.
"Viet Nam played well in the first stage but we lacked a bit of luck in the last match's final set to beat Thailand for gold. If we have better blocking and defensive capacity the result would be different," said Tuyen.
"The second leg will be more difficult when we have no more home support. We will have to strive harder to apply what we have learnt from the first match for a good result."
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network