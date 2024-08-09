Vietnam keeps eyes on powerhouse Thailand in SEA V.League’s Stage 2

Vietnam is ready to take on Thailand in the second stage of the regional SEA V.League 2024 volleyball tournament which will be from August 9-11 in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Following the regulation, national teams of Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and the hosts will compete in a round-robin format with the top one taking the trophy.

In the second stage, the organisers also hold an event for three teams from Singapore, Malaysia and the Nakhon Ratchasima Club. They also play with the same format and have their ranking.

There is only one change to coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet's line-up, as his captain Tran Thii Thanh Thuuy will not join the team because she will be with her new club Kuzeyboru, in Turkey.

Hitter Nguyen Thi Tra My replaces her in the team, while the captaincy is given to spiker Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen, who was one of the top ten scorers at the first stage last week in Vinh Phuuc Province in Vietnam.