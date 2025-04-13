Malaysia student AI porn case Spurs call for stricter e-safety

The Deputy Communications Minister confirmed that 38 people have been identified as victims, with the youngest reportedly only 12 or 13 years old.

“The six initially involved had just graduated from secondary school, but the scope of this incident is far wider and more disturbing.

“It shows just how serious this issue has become,” she said during a press conference at Kulai MP's office, Taman Tropika, here, on Saturday (April 12).