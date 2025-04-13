Malaysia student AI porn case Spurs call for stricter e-safety

The Deputy Communications Minister confirmed that 38 people have been identified as victims, with the youngest reportedly only 12 or 13 years old.
“The six initially involved had just graduated from secondary school, but the scope of this incident is far wider and more disturbing.
“It shows just how serious this issue has become,” she said during a press conference at Kulai MP's office, Taman Tropika, here, on Saturday (April 12).
She said one of the most pressing issues to be addressed was the attitude and response of schools toward such complaints.
“One of the major problems we need to take seriously is how schools respond. These complaints cannot be taken lightly. Schools must act with seriousness and urgency.
“This is a message we must send to all social media users, and to institutions entrusted with protecting students,” she said.
According to Teo, in the current case, the victim had already informed the school before filing a police report, but the matter was not treated with appropriate seriousness.
“There were similar incidents reported last year where schools were informed, yet we continue to see a lack of decisive action.
“With the rise of AI-generated deepfakes and explicit content, all institutions—regardless of type—must take action. There is no reason private schools cannot adopt or tighten their SOPs,” she said.
Remar Nordin
The Star
Asia News Network