Malaysia to consult Asean on tariffs

In emphasising this matter, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that he has reached out to his counterparts, including Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Indonesia’s President Prabo­wo Subianto.

He will also hold discussions with Philippine President Ferdi­nand Marcos Jr and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong regarding the reciprocal tariff issue.

“This initiative aims to create a joint agreement among ASEAN member states on Malaysia’s response and to demand that the principle of fairness be applied in trade dealings between foreign countries, including ASEAN and the US.

“We are indeed affected, though the rates are high, they are still lower compared to some of our neighbouring countries.

“Therefore, we have decided to hold consultations with my counterparts,” he told the press after Friday prayers at Prima Saujana Mosque yesterday, Bernama reported.

Asean member states in the Indo-China region are the most severely impacted by the tariffs, with Cambodia facing an initial and reciprocal tariff of 49%, followed by Laos (48%), Vietnam (46%) and Myanmar (44%).