Foreign media: Anutin’s nationalist bet delivers landslide

Ruling Bhumjaithai leads comfortably in early count; Anutin campaigned on nationalism amid Cambodia tensions; People’s Party led polls before the vote but falls short of a majority

Reuters reported that the Bhumjaithai Party of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul won a decisive victory in the general election on Sunday (February 8, 2026), creating the possibility that a more stable governing alliance could bring an end to a prolonged period of political instability. Voters also approved a referendum to draft a new constitution.

Anutin laid the groundwork for an early election in mid-December amid the Thai–Cambodian border dispute, which political analysts viewed as a conservative leader timing his move to ride a surge in nationalist sentiment.

It was a gamble that paid off for the prime minister, who came to power after Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the populist prime minister from the Pheu Thai Party, was removed over the Cambodia crisis, after which Anutin dissolved parliament within 100 days.

“Bhumjaithai’s victory today is a victory for all Thai people, whether you voted for Bhumjaithai or not,” Anutin said at a press conference. “We must give everything to serve the Thai people to our fullest potential.”

With results reported from nearly 95% of polling stations, preliminary Election Commission figures showed Bhumjaithai had around 192 seats, compared with 117 for the progressive People’s Party, and 74 for Pheu Thai, the former ruling party.

A handful of other parties won a combined 117 seats in the 500-seat House of Representatives, according to Reuters’ calculations based on Election Commission data.