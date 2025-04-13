Neutral ENSO phase brings uncertain weather and storm risks

NOAA anticipates that these neutral conditions could persist throughout 2025, with a peak expected between mid-August and mid-October—coinciding with the storm season.

Forecasters caution that it is still too early to predict the severity of this year’s storms. Neutral conditions are notably more difficult to forecast than either El Niño or La Niña phases. Other contributing factors, such as ocean heat content and global warming driven by fossil fuel combustion, must also be taken into account, as they have significantly slowed oceanic cooling.

At present, the oceans are absorbing more than 90% of the excess heat, driving global sea temperatures to record highs in 2023–2024.

In 2024, El Niño briefly transitioned into a neutral phase before the US experienced one of its more intense hurricane seasons, with 18 named storms, including 11 hurricanes. This pattern bears a striking resemblance to current conditions, prompting some experts to anticipate a similarly active storm season this year.

Meanwhile, global temperatures continue to rise, with more frequent and severe heatwaves attributed to climate change. As a result, weather patterns are becoming increasingly hot and dry compared to previous decades.