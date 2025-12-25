World loses Spain’s Trasllambrión glacier for good as warming takes its toll

Spain’s Trasllambrión glacier—the last surviving glacier in the province of León—has effectively disappeared, bringing to an end more than 700 years of near-continuous ice in the Picos de Europa. Researchers confirmed its “death” in October 2025, describing the loss as a striking, visible consequence of a rapidly warming climate.

A survey led by Professor Javier Santos González and a research team from the University of León found that Trasllambrión—perched at around 2,400 metres—has been reduced to a small, shaded remnant of ice roughly 15–20 metres across, tucked beneath limestone cliffs.

With so little mass left, the ice can no longer move or behave like a living glacier. Scientists say it has effectively shifted status into static “fossil ice”—a leftover patch that will keep shrinking season by season until it vanishes altogether.