Vietnam’s trade value surpasses US$900b for first time

Vietnam’s total trade turnover has surpassed US$900 billion for the first time, marking a historic milestone in the country’s economic integration, according to the General Department of VietnamCustoms (GDVC).

At a ceremony on releasing the best achievement held on December 25, GDVC announced that the total trade turnover was expected to reach US$900 billion by December 26, 2025 - the highest level ever recorded.

For the full year of 2025, Vietnam’s total trade value is estimated at US$920 billion, up 16.9 % year-on-year. Of which, imports are projected at US$449.41 billion, an increase of 18 %, while exports are estimated at US$470.59 billion, up 15.9 %.

With this result, Vietnam has joined the group of the world’s 25 largest trading economies. According to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Vietnam currently ranks 21st globally in exports and 20th in imports, climbing 11 and 12 places respectively compared to a decade ago.

The nation has maintained a trade surplus for 10 consecutive years. The trade surplus this year is estimated at US$21.2 billion.