Chinese Embassy releases Songkran video featuring Uyghur students

SUNDAY, APRIL 13, 2025

The Chinese Embassy released a video clip on Saturday to celebrate the Songkran festival, featuring Chinese-Uyghur students extending their well-wishes to the Thai people.

According to the clip, students from the Xinjiang Uyghur and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regions, who are studying in Thailand, joined in the celebration of the Thai New Year.

 

They visited several landmarks in Bangkok, including Wat Phra Kaew, Yaowarat Road, EMSphere and Jodd Fairs Ratchada.

The scene then shifted to the Chinese Embassy, where students and embassy officials paid their respects to Chinese ambassador Han Zhiqiang.

Chinese Embassy releases Songkran video featuring Uyghur students

The video concluded with the quote: "Thai-Chinese people join hands to create the dream of the community," followed by "Happy Songkran Day."

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy