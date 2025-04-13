Chinese Embassy releases Songkran video featuring Uyghur students

According to the clip, students from the Xinjiang Uyghur and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regions, who are studying in Thailand, joined in the celebration of the Thai New Year.
They visited several landmarks in Bangkok, including Wat Phra Kaew, Yaowarat Road, EMSphere and Jodd Fairs Ratchada.
The scene then shifted to the Chinese Embassy, where students and embassy officials paid their respects to Chinese ambassador Han Zhiqiang.
The video concluded with the quote: "Thai-Chinese people join hands to create the dream of the community," followed by "Happy Songkran Day."