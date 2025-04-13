Summer storms to bring thunder, hail and gusty winds on Sunday

Isolated heavy rain is likely in the northern region, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

A moderate high-pressure system from China is extending over the upper Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea. Meanwhile, easterly and southeasterly winds are prevailing over upper Thailand, where hot weather continues to persist.

The department has advised residents in the upper regions to take care of their health due to the fluctuating weather conditions, and to be cautious of heavy rainfall and severe weather.

People are urged to avoid outdoor activities, stay clear of large trees, and steer clear of unsecured billboards.

“Avoiding travelling pass the recurring flooding areas. All transports take more caution during the phenomena,” the department said, adding that farmers should prevent for crop damage and animals’ danger.