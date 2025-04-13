Summer storms to bring thunder, hail and gusty winds on Sunday

Isolated heavy rain is likely in the northern region, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
A moderate high-pressure system from China is extending over the upper Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea. Meanwhile, easterly and southeasterly winds are prevailing over upper Thailand, where hot weather continues to persist.
The department has advised residents in the upper regions to take care of their health due to the fluctuating weather conditions, and to be cautious of heavy rainfall and severe weather.
People are urged to avoid outdoor activities, stay clear of large trees, and steer clear of unsecured billboards.
“Avoiding travelling pass the recurring flooding areas. All transports take more caution during the phenomena,” the department said, adding that farmers should prevent for crop damage and animals’ danger.
Thundershowers are expected in the South due to prevailing westerly and northwesterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are expected to reach around one metre in height, rising to over two metres in areas experiencing thundershowers.
“All ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should keep off thundershowers,” the department warned.
Today’s weather forecast
North: Scattered thunderstorms, gust, hail and isolated heavy rains mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet; Minimum temperature 23-25 °C; Maximum temperature 29-34 °C.
Northeast: Isolated thundershowers with gust mostly in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram; Minimum temperature 22-25 °C; Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.
Central: Scattered thunderstorms with gust and hail mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram; Minimum temperature 25-27 °C; Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.
East: Scattered thunderstorms with gust and hail mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; Minimum temperature 23-25 °C; Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
South (East coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; Minimum temperature 24-26 °C; Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.
South (West coast): Isolated thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phuket, Trang and Satun; Minimum temperature 24-26 °C; Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thunderstorms with gust; Minimum temperature 26-27 °C; Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.