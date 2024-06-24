Italy’s women’s volleyball team clinch second title

Italy clinched their second Women’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) title with a thrilling 3-1 win over Japan (25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20) at the packed Hua Mark Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

In a match filled with electrifying moments, Italy outspiked and outblocked Japan to secure their VNL crown, following their first win in 2022. Key player Paola Egonu was pivotal, contributing four of Italy’s 12 kill blocks (compared to Japan’s two) and delivering 23 of Italy’s 66 successful attacks (against Japan’s 52). Egonu topped the match charts with 27 points. Myriam Sylla and Alice Degradi added 15 and 12 points, respectively, while a decisive block by Sarah Fahr sealed the match in the fourth set.