Summer storm and hail warning for upper Thailand

These conditions are due to the moderate high-pressure system covering the upper Northeast region and the South China Sea, while the southerly and southeasterly winds prevail across the upper country, the department said.
It urged people in affected areas to be cautious of severe conditions by keeping off big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, the department added.
Meanwhile, the easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea bring isolated thundershowers to the South. Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers, the department said, urging all ships to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.
Weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot day with scattered thunderstorms, gust and hail mostly in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Lampang, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-39°C.
Northeast: Hot day with scattered thunderstorms, gust and hail mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 34-38°C.
Central: Hot day with scattered thundershowers and gust mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri and Kanchanaburi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 36-39°C.
East: Hot in the upper part with scattered thundershowers and gust mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-28°C, maximum 32-38°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 34-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with scattered thundershowers and gust; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 33-36°C.