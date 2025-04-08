Summer storm and hail warning for upper Thailand

These conditions are due to the moderate high-pressure system covering the upper Northeast region and the South China Sea, while the southerly and southeasterly winds prevail across the upper country, the department said.

It urged people in affected areas to be cautious of severe conditions by keeping off big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, the department added.

Meanwhile, the easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea bring isolated thundershowers to the South. Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers, the department said, urging all ships to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.