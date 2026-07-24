Thai woman’s row with noisy tourists on electric train goes viral

A heated exchange between a Thai woman and a group of foreign tourists on an electric train has gone viral, triggering widespread debate online over tourist behaviour, public manners and respect for shared spaces in Thailand.
The clip was posted on TikTok by the account 1234aaawry and showed a verbal clash between the woman and several foreign tourists inside a train carriage. The incident reportedly began after the tourists were speaking loudly and disturbing other passengers.
The woman started recording the incident on her phone after the noise continued. One of the tourists then noticed the camera and allegedly tried to block or push it away, prompting the woman to ask that the group lower their voices.
The situation escalated when one male tourist responded angrily and asked what her problem was. The woman tried to explain that she only wanted the group to speak at a normal volume because they were in a public space and should not disturb others. One of the tourists then made a remark along the lines of apologising for “bringing money into your country”, further inflaming the argument.
Both sides later exchanged sharp words. The tourists reportedly said they were being loud because they did not know which station they needed to get off at, claiming their guide had not given them the information. The woman responded that tourists should be mindful of local commuters, particularly on lines used heavily by residents in their daily lives.
Towards the end of the clip, some tourists said they would call police, claiming there were minors under 18 in their group. The woman replied that they could call police, before the train arrived at the next station and the two sides parted ways while continuing to exchange sarcastic remarks.
After the video was shared online, many social media users commented on the incident. Several expressed support for the woman’s decision to remind the group about noise in a public place, while criticising the suggestion that tourist spending could be used as an excuse to ignore local manners or social rules.
However, there has so far been no official confirmation from relevant authorities or from the other party involved in the incident. The clip continues to be shared and discussed widely online.
Source: Tiktok @1234aaawry