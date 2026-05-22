BTS Bangkok shows to be held in December, with tickets on sale in June

FRIDAY, MAY 22, 2026
BTS Bangkok shows to be held in December, with tickets on sale in June

BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in Bangkok will take place at Rajamangala National Stadium in December, with ticket sales opening on June 9.

Thai ARMYs are being urged to get ready, as ticket sales for BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in Bangkok are set to open in June.

Promoter Live Nation Tero has announced updated details for the long-awaited Bangkok concerts, which will be held at Rajamangala National Stadium on December 3, 5 and 6, 2026.

Tickets will be available through several sales rounds from June 9, 2026, with prices starting at 3,300 baht and rising to 7,800 baht for the VIP Package.

BTS Bangkok shows to be held in December, with tickets on sale in June

Ticket sales will open in several rounds as follows:

  • ARMY Membership fan club presale: June 9, from 10am to 10pm
  • Trip.com presale: June 10, from 10am to 11.59pm
  • Live Nation Tero presale: June 10, from 10am to 11.59pm
  • General sale via ThaiTicketMajor: June 11, from 10am onwards

The VIP Package, priced at 7,800 baht, includes one ticket in Zone V, access to a soundcheck session, a commemorative lanyard and pass, a special VIP souvenir, and early access to purchase official merchandise.

BTS Bangkok shows to be held in December, with tickets on sale in June

How to register for the ARMY Membership presale

  • Fans must first subscribe to ARMY Membership (Global) on Weverse.
  • They must then register for the fan club presale on Weverse within the required period. Registration opens on May 22 at noon and closes on May 27 at 10am.
  • After completing registration, eligible fans can buy presale tickets through ThaiTicketMajor on June 9, from 10am to 10pm.

How to join the Live Nation Tero presale

  • Fans who want to access the Live Nation Tero presale must visit livenationtero.co.th/register, fill in the required information and register for free.
  • After registration, they will receive an email to complete the process. Fans must click the link in the email and follow the steps until registration is confirmed.
  • Once registration is completed, they can visit the BTS concert page and purchase tickets during the Live Nation Tero member presale.
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