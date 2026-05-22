BTS Bangkok shows to be held in December, with tickets on sale in June

Thai ARMYs are being urged to get ready, as ticket sales for BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in Bangkok are set to open in June.

Promoter Live Nation Tero has announced updated details for the long-awaited Bangkok concerts, which will be held at Rajamangala National Stadium on December 3, 5 and 6, 2026.

Tickets will be available through several sales rounds from June 9, 2026, with prices starting at 3,300 baht and rising to 7,800 baht for the VIP Package.