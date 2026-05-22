Paris mission begins – Thailand eyes French tech and trade





Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is set to hold talks with executives from five leading French companies during his official visit to France, as Thailand steps up efforts to attract investment and deepen economic cooperation with Europe.

Government sources said the visit, taking place from May 21-27, 2026, would combine diplomatic engagements with a major investment and trade push, particularly in agriculture, food innovation and advanced technology sectors.

During the trip, Anutin is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron at a state dinner hosted at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

Alongside bilateral discussions with French leaders, the prime minister is expected to meet senior executives and business representatives to encourage investment in Thailand and explore broader economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to sources, Anutin will address French business leaders under the umbrella of MEDEF International, where he is due to deliver a keynote speech outlining Thailand’s investment promotion strategy and economic priorities.

The visit will also feature a “Thailand Update” session led by three deputy prime ministers: Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Ekniti Nitithanprapas and Suphajee Suthumpun.

Talks during the visit are expected to focus heavily on Thailand’s efforts to secure French support for the ongoing Thailand-European Union free trade agreement negotiations, as well as cooperation in agricultural technology and innovation.

Key areas of discussion include smart and precision farming, digital agriculture, biotechnology, advanced food innovation, food security cooperation and the development of future food industries.