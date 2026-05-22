Paris mission begins – Thailand eyes French tech and trade

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is set to hold talks with executives from five leading French companies during his official visit to France, as Thailand steps up efforts to attract investment and deepen economic cooperation with Europe.
Government sources said the visit, taking place from May 21-27, 2026, would combine diplomatic engagements with a major investment and trade push, particularly in agriculture, food innovation and advanced technology sectors.
During the trip, Anutin is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron at a state dinner hosted at the Élysée Palace in Paris.
Alongside bilateral discussions with French leaders, the prime minister is expected to meet senior executives and business representatives to encourage investment in Thailand and explore broader economic cooperation between the two countries.
According to sources, Anutin will address French business leaders under the umbrella of MEDEF International, where he is due to deliver a keynote speech outlining Thailand’s investment promotion strategy and economic priorities.
The visit will also feature a “Thailand Update” session led by three deputy prime ministers: Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Ekniti Nitithanprapas and Suphajee Suthumpun.
Talks during the visit are expected to focus heavily on Thailand’s efforts to secure French support for the ongoing Thailand-European Union free trade agreement negotiations, as well as cooperation in agricultural technology and innovation.
Key areas of discussion include smart and precision farming, digital agriculture, biotechnology, advanced food innovation, food security cooperation and the development of future food industries.
Sources said the prime minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with executives from at least five major French companies.
These include Airbus, one of the world’s largest commercial aircraft manufacturers and a long-standing partner of Thailand’s aviation sector.
He is also expected to meet representatives from IN Groupe, a French state-owned company specialising in secure identity and anti-counterfeiting technologies used by governments and security agencies worldwide.
Other meetings are planned with Imerys S.A., the French multinational industrial minerals group; Essilor, a global leader in ophthalmic lenses and eye-care technologies; and Thales Las France SAS, which specialises in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and aerospace technologies.
Thailand and France recorded total trade worth US$4.848 billion in 2025, with Thai exports accounting for US$2.022 billion and imports totalling US$2.826 billion.
Thailand’s main exports to France include computers and components, air conditioners and parts, rubber products, optical lenses, gems and jewellery.
Major imports from France include aircraft and aviation equipment, machinery, jewellery, soaps and cosmetics, as well as pharmaceutical and medical products.
Government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the Thai delegation arrived at Paris-Orly Airport ahead of a series of official engagements.
The delegation includes Ekniti, Sihasak, Culture Minister Sabida Thaised and Prime Minister’s Secretary-General Traisulee Traisoranakul.
On May 22, the prime minister is scheduled to meet the executive director of the International Energy Agency to discuss energy security cooperation, before holding talks with the director-general of UNESCO on expanding cultural cooperation and promoting Thailand’s cultural role on the global stage.
On May 23, Anutin will preside over Buddhist merit-making ceremonies in honour of Queen Rambai Barni at Wat Buddhanantachart, where he is also expected to meet members of the Thai community in France.
On May 24, he will join a meeting of Thai ambassadors and consuls-general stationed across Europe to discuss implementation of the government’s policy agenda in the European context.
On May 25, the prime minister is scheduled to hold talks with MEDEF International before meeting French private-sector representatives from industries including advanced materials, medical and optical technologies, and aerospace.
That evening, he will attend a state dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace, where both sides are expected to discuss ways to strengthen Thailand-France relations and broader bilateral cooperation.